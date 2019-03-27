Recreation director stole $75K from South Plainfield, cops say

SOUTH PLAINFIELD — The former borough recreation director is accused of stealing thousands of dollars from his work account over a nearly six-year span, Middlesex County Prosecutor Andrew Carey announced on Wednesday.

Kevin Hughes, 49, of North Plainfield, was arrested and charged with one count of theft by unlawful taking, one count of theft by failure to make required disposition of property received, two counts of financial facilitation, and four counts of forgery.

Hughes stole more than $75,000 between July 2013 and this February, Carey said. While collecting fees for various activities, events and travel teams affiliated with the South Plainfield Recreation Department, Hughes utilized funds for his own use and also forged invoices, Carey said.

Hughes was the department's director for over 12 years, from August 2006 until he resigned Feb. 20. He previously was assistant director for about a year.

Hughes was processed and released pending an initial court appearance in Superior Court on April 18.

Anyone with information is asked to call South Plainfield Police at 908- 755-0700 or the Middlesex County Prosecutor's Office at 732-745-3330.

​

