‘Recent events’ postpone NJ high school football game

🏈 The annual football matchup between Cherry Hill East and West was postponed

🏈 No specific reason was given but video of a 'heated exchange' about Israel and Hamas surfaced

🏈 A Cherry Hill Township Council meeting was also postponed

CHERRY HILL — Tonight's football game between Cherry Hill East and Cherry Hill West has been been postponed.

A letter to the school community posted on the website for Cherry Hill Public Schools said the game was postponed "due to recent events impacting our school community."

The game will now be played at Cherry Hill West on Thursday, Oct. 26.

"We acknowledge that this change may come as a disappointment to many, but please understand that this decision has been reached after thorough deliberation, with the utmost concern for the present circumstances and the well-being of the entire Cherry Hill community," read the message.

A specific reason was not given for the change but a letter went out Thursday to the district talking about how the attack on Israel by Hamas and the subsequent retaliation has "rocked" the community.

The letter also mentioned a video that showed a "heated exchange" at Cherry Hill East between students that caused "further concern in the community."

New Jersey State Interscholastic Athletic Association Spokesman Mike Cherenson told NJ 101.5 it supports "the local decisions of our member schools."

Students at Cherry Hill East in a video "Hate has no home here" Students at Cherry Hill East in a video "Hate has no home here" (Cherry Hill East Muslim Student Association, Jewish Student Union) loading...

Friday was a 'Day of Jihad'

Law enforcement around New Jersey was on alert after a former Hamas leader called for a "Day of Jihad," although no specific threats were made against New Jersey, according to officials.

Law enforcement officials said they were on high alert for violence driven by antisemitic or Islamophobia sentiments in the wake of the Hamas attack on Israel. Jewish and Muslim groups have reported an increase of hateful and threatening rhetoric on social media.

Tuesday's Cherry Hill Township Council meeting was postponed "in light of the tragic events in Israel," according to the township website.

Cherry Hill is home to seven synagogues plus the Katz Jewish Community Center and the Jewish Federation of Southern New Jersey.

