Real ID rush? MVC rolls out more appointments for NJ drivers

✈ Travelers need to show a Real ID on domestic flights starting May 7

✈ Getting an appointment in NJ has difficult

✈ The NJMVC wants to rectify the situation

TRENTON — Starting May 7, 2025, travelers will need a Real ID to take a domestic flight or enter a federal building unless they have passports.

But, trying to get an appointment at a local New Jersey Motor Vehicle Commission Office facility before the May deadline has been a harrowing one.

That’s why the NJMVC has announced additional opportunities for its customers to get a Real ID with the creation of “Real ID Thursdays” at licensing centers across the state.

Starting on Thursday, March 20, NJMVC licensing centers will add nearly 4,500 new appointments for each “Real ID Thursday” going forward.

NJMVC website NJMVC website loading...

This will include added license renewal appointments, where customers with licenses expiring within three months can renew their license and upgrade to a Real ID at the same time, and Real ID non-renewal appointments, where customers with licenses expiring after three months can also upgrade to Real ID status.

“Over the last few months, we’ve seen a dramatic increase in demand for Real ID from our customers, and we’ve repeatedly added and reallocated appointments to better meet that demand,” said Acting NJMVC Chief Administrator Latrecia Littles-Floyd.

To further expand Real ID availability, the NJMVC will also host Real ID Mobile Unit events on Saturdays, starting April 5, where more customers can score a Real ID if desired.

Bookings for “Real ID Thursdays” will start Friday, March 14 on the appointment scheduler at the NJMVC website.

Appointments for the new “Mobile Unit” events will be added to the scheduler later this month.

Getting a Real ID is not mandatory for New Jerseyans. They may continue to use a passport or another federally accepted ID to board domestic flights and enter certain federal facilities.

To learn more about Real ID in New Jersey, customers should visit here.

Report a correction 👈 | 👉 Contact our newsroom