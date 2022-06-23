Rapper Lil Tjay recovering from shooting in Edgewater, NJ
EDGEWATER — A gunman has been charged in a shooting at a retail and residential complex that sent rapper Lil Tjay to a hospital with multiple gunshot wounds early Wednesday.
The rapper's two friends, who also were shot, are also facing criminal charges.
The Bronx resident whose birth name is Tione Merritt was shot several times just after midnight during an attempted armed robbery at 14 The Promenade in the City Place area, according to Bergen County Prosecutor Mark Musella.
The rapper's friends — Jeffrey Valdez, 24, and Antoine Boyd, 23 — were each shot once. One of them was found at an Exxon gas station less than a mile away, according to Musella.
Valdez and Boyd were charged with second-degree unlawful possession of a weapon and are being held at the Bergen County Jail.
Accused gunman arrested in New York City
Detectives said the gunman, Mohamed Konate, 27, of The Bronx, was arrested in New York City. He is awaiting extradition to New Jersey on three counts of first-degree attempted murder, three counts of first-degree armed robbery, second-degree possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose, second-degree unlawful possession of a weapon, second-degree certain persons not to possess a firearm and fourth-degree aggravated assault.
Musella did not disclose other details of the shooting.
Lil Tjay is recovering from emergency surgery, according to TMZ.
Besides opening a tour on Saturday in The Netherlands, he was scheduled to play at the Nickelodeon Universe theme park at American Dream in July.
Dan Alexander is a reporter for New Jersey 101.5. You can reach him at dan.alexander@townsquaremedia.com
