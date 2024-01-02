Raising Canes will open 4 restaurants in NJ in 2024, here’s where

Raising Canes, the chicken chain with an almost fanatical following, will establish a big footprint in New Jersey in 2024.

According to NJ.com, they are planning on opening seven locations eventually, with four slated to open this year.

Here are the four that are opening in 2024:

🍗 Burlington (Mount Holly Rd. and Bromley Blvd.)

🍗 Cherry Hill (2014 Rte 70 W.)

🍗 Deptford (1860 Deptford Center Rd.)

🍗 Marlton (800 Route 70 W.)

The Burlington store will open first (Jan. 17), followed by Marlton, Cherry Hill, and Deptford.

The other three will be in Lawnside, Glassboro, and New Brunswick.

The chain expects to begin construction in mid-2024 in Glassboro and next fall in Lawnside, according to the spokesperson

Raising Cane’s is known for their chicken fingers, and they also feature a chicken sandwich, but it’s the fingers that made them famous. The founder, Todd Graves, was told by a business school professor that a restaurant serving only chicken fingers would never work.

Raising Cane’s now has 600 locations, so I guess the professor was wrong.

The first restaurant opened in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, in 1996. The founders named the restaurant after Graves' dog, a yellow Labrador Retriever named Raising Cane.

They do one thing and do it well - perfectly fried, crispy chicken fingers made with fresh, never frozen chicken. No distractions, just pure finger lickin' goodness.

The menu is simple, offering just a handful of items: chicken fingers, fries, Texas toast, coleslaw, and drinks. Devotees also rave about the Cane’s sauce. Fans are called Caneiacs.

Opinions expressed in the post above are those of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Bill Doyle only.

