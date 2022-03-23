DELRAN — A raccoon captured at the Hunters Glen Apartments complex in this township has tested positive for rabies, the Burlington County Health Department announced Wednesday.

In the release from the county Office of Public Information, officials did not specify when the animal was caught, except to say it was "recently."

The Health Department said it was not aware of any humans being exposed to the rabid raccoon, but is concerned about stray or wild animals that may have had contact.

It is recommended that anyone who may have been scratched or bitten by a raccoon in the Delran area in the past two weeks contact the Health Department, according to the release.

Health officials also say pet rabies vaccinations and boosters should be kept up to date and contact with all wild animals should be avoided, including feeding.

Two raccoons tested positive for rabies within days of each other about a month ago in neighboring Camden County.

Burlington County reported two rabid raccoons in 2021, according to state Department of Health statistics.

County residents with questions are asked to call 609-265-5073.

