Yet another popular, long-standing food and beverage establishment is closing after more than 3 decades in business.

The Pic-A-Lilli Pub Atlantic City celebrated 30 years in business this past February 2022.

The establishment is being sold. The Pic-A-Lilli Pub Atlantic City will remain open until the sale goes through.

We have learned that there are several business issues that are currently being finalized, such as the transfer of the liquor license.

These are the final days of the Pic-A-Lilli Pub Atlantic City; with the absolute last day of operation not known at this time.

They are the self-proclaimed “King of The Wings” in Atlantic City, where they’ve backed this pronouncement up by winning the best chicken wings in Atlantic City for more than 10 years.

Atlantic City’s John Devlin will surely miss the Pic-A-Lilli Pub when it closes its doors forever.

"I'm saddened to see the closing of an iconic establishment like The Pic Lilli Pub. They have served the community very well for over three decades,” said Devlin.

Devlin did not hold back, saying further that "The new owners will have big shoes to fill … I wish them the best of luck and hope that they prosper.”

“Unfortunately as a community we see more and more of this in our city,” said Devlin.

Pic-A-Lilli Pub Atlantic City via Facebook.

The Pic-A-Lilli Pub Atlantic City joins a long list of establishments who have successfully operated for many decades to close shop.

A source close to the Pic-A-Lilli Pub Atlantic City told us yesterday that the name of the new establishment is currently slated to be known as “King’s Place.”

However, our source said that this is the projected name at this time, but, we were advised that this could be subject to change.

We’ve been told that “the restaurant will have a new name and style.”

231 South Tennessee Avenue in Atlantic City will remain as a food establishment. Exactly what it will become, remains to be seen.

SOURCE : John Devlin.

