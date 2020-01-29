PSE&G is giving you back money back on two natural gas bills

PSE&G announced Wednesday that it is issuing a bill credit for natural gas customers during February and March, due to lower gas supply costs.

“Lower natural gas prices, combined with our ability to efficiently manage our gas supply contracts and purchases, have produced cost savings and we are pleased that our customers can benefit,” PSE&G’s vice president of Asset Management & Centralized Services, Michael Schmid, said.

A typical residential PSE&G customer will save a total of $26, or 9%, over the two-month span for a combined usage of 344 therms of natural gas.

The bill credit is in addition to a rate reduction that went into effect on Jan. 1. The gas supply charge decreased from 34 cents per therm to 32 cents, for an annual savings of about $21 a year for typical, residential gas heating customers.

Residential gas bills already are about 50% lower than they were in 2008, according to the utility company.

About 75% of homes and businesses in New Jersey are heated with natural gas, as pointed out this week in response to the state’s updated Energy Master Plan, as presented by Governor Phil Murphy.

The nearly 300-page report outlined ambitions for making all the state’s energy emissions-free within 30 years.

With previous reporting by Michael Symons

