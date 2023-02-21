PSE&G in NJ has hundreds of jobs to fill

The largest utility in New Jersey has hundreds of jobs to fill, and you don't need to be a genius engineer in order to apply.

Engineering, operations, and transmission and distribution are part of the lengthy list of job openings on PSE&G's website, but the company can also use help in the areas of accounting, marketing, security, and communications, among other fields.

According to Steve Fleischer, executive director of human resources for PSE&G, currently 80% of their approximately 500 open positions are located in New Jersey.

"I really encourage people to take a look," Fleischer said. "I think there's something for everybody."

Having hundreds of job openings isn't rare for PSE&G, Fleischer noted. Right now, about 75 of the openings are paid internship positions. Another 50 or so are temporary jobs related to an upcoming planned outage of PSE&G's nuclear facility in Salem County.

Many of the open jobs require on-site work, such as line workers. But there are also hybrid options, as well as "remote local" positions that require workers to be in the office only periodically.

A number of PSE&G's openings are "always hard to fill," Fleischer said. These include cyber-related positions, and roles at nuclear plants.

The other 100 or so PSE&G jobs that are not based in New Jersey are related to the utility's Long Island subdivision.

Dino Flammia is a reporter for New Jersey 101.5. You can reach him at dino.flammia@townsquaremedia.com

Click here to contact an editor about feedback or a correction for this story.

25 richest people in America and how they did it St ﻿ acker compiled a list of the 25 wealthiest people in the country and how they've maintained their fortune.