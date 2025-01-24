PSA to NJ men: This is something you should NEVER say to women

I want to be clear that I understand what was said to me was done with good intentions… but it didn’t feel that way as it was happening.

Walking into work this week, I was greeted with “…YOU look tired,” by my colleague.

*Cue the inner rage*

Canva / TSM Illustration Canva / TSM Illustration loading...

I was not at all tired I had a fine sleep the night before. So how was I to take this in any way that wasn’t “YOU look awful.”

While I understand that what was meant by this was “I know you haven’t been sleeping well, is that still going on? Are you okay?”, that’s not necessarily how it comes across to a woman.

Particularly, the woman currently typing this.

Canva / TSM Illustration Canva / TSM Illustration loading...

“You look tired” implies that a woman is looking worse than usual, perhaps with bags under the eyes, or possibly, you’re accusing her of having - forgive my language - “resting bitch face.”

For what it’s worth, “resting bitch face” just means the woman is not smiling enough to your liking and that’s not her problem!

Canva / TSM Illustration Canva / TSM Illustration loading...

Which brings me to another point: men, you can feel free to stop telling random women in public that they should smile.

Pretty much every woman I know has had this happen to them, it’s obnoxious and unnecessary. You don’t know what they’re going through and, weirdly, you feel the need to mandate what their face is doing.

Canva / TSM Illustration Canva / TSM Illustration loading...

For the record: there’s nothing wrong with a simple “How are you?” It gets your point across without implying that there’s anything wrong with how someone looks.

Men, go forth and take this advice to heart. And hey, while you’re at it… smile!

Canva / TSM Illustration Canva / TSM Illustration loading...

THAT'S SUS! Slang kids and teens now say and what the heck it means According to a comprehensive list from yourteenmag.com , these are some of the slang words and phrases kids and teenagers are using today that some older generations might not understand. Gallery Credit: Mike Brant

Glossary of NJ winter weather words and phrases Gallery Credit: Dan Zarrow

Amazing views of Six Flags Great Adventure from high above in 2024 We didn't know at the time that this would be the final year for Kingda Ka and Green Lantern, along with the Parachute Tower. This was taken shortly after the Big Wheel opened during the 2024 operating season. Gallery Credit: Mike Brant

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5's Kylie Moore. Any opinions expressed are Kylie's own. You can follow Kylie on Instagram.

Click here to contact an editor about feedback or a correction for this story.