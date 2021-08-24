Proud to be New Jersey: A new group where you can post what you want

You've been a listener. You've been a reader. Now here's a chance for you to be a conversation leader.

Introducing: Proud to be New Jersey.

It's New Jersey 101.5's first and only group on Facebook.

Wasn't New Jersey 101.5 already on Facebook? Yes, we have a page with more than 177,000 followers.

Proud to be New Jersey, on the other hand, is a Facebook group — which means you can post your photos, your videos and your links about New Jersey news and topics that interest you.

We're inviting our listeners and followers like you to join and share your own New Jersey articles and photos, start your own conversations and talk back with our hosts. That's right, you get to post.

We don't all have to agree. But no hate or harassment here — just love for the great Garden State and a passion for making it better.

Click here to join today.

Other ways to engage with your favorite New Jersey 101.5 hosts

Download our app and subscribe to news, traffic and weather alerts — as well as alerts from your favorite shows.

Get our free mobile app

Subscribe to our FREE newsletter! Get a daily email with the top New Jersey headlines from our newsroom. We'll also send you the latest must-read opinions and discoveries by our hosts.

NJ towns and their nicknames