Prosecutor: Union County man gunned down 19-year-old girlfriend

UNION TOWNSHIP (Union) — Law enforcement have been searching for a 20-year-old man accused of shooting and killing his 19-year-old girlfriend over the weekend.

Jamar I. Webber has been charged with first-degree murder and two related weapons offenses in connection with the death of Malikah Taylor of Newark, acting Union County Prosecutor Lyndsay Ruotolo announced Monday.

Webber, a township resident, was being actively sought on Monday evening. Since the photo seen above was taken, he also got a forehead tattoo of the initials “LV," police said.

Anyone who encounters him should consider him potentially armed and dangerous and immediately call 911 instead of approaching him, Ruotolo said.

Union Police responding to a home on Melrose Parkway near the corner of Hillcrest Terrace North early Sunday morning, where they found Taylor unresponsive and suffering serious injury from a gunshot wound, according to the prosecutor.

Taylor was taken to Newark’s University Hospital, where she was pronounced dead shortly before 8 a.m.

Law enforcement at the local, county and state level identified Webber as the main suspect, Ruotolo said.

He has been known to frequent Newark, in the area of South 17th through South 20th streets along Clinton Avenue, Ruotolo said.

Information on Webber’s whereabouts or the case can be shared with Prosecutor's Office Sgt. Danika Ramos at 908-451-7739, Detective Charles Clement at 908-577-6489, or Union Police Department Detective Patrick Bradley at 908-851-5086.

Tips can also be submitted anonymously by phone at 908-654-TIPS (8477) or online at www.uctip.org.

