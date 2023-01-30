Progressive Gov. Murphy will love these annoying strawless lids (Opinion)

Can the environmentalists leave us alone? They took away our styrofoam containers making restaurant leftovers a pain. They took away our grocery bags, both paper and plastic. They took away our plastic straws unless we beg for one, or worse, replaced them with those awful paper straws that break down after 30 minutes.

Now McDonald's is testing out a new strawless lid that you can drink from. You pull back a little tab and the need for a straw is eliminated. They say it's something similar to what Starbucks has been offering.

Starbucks To Eliminate Plastic Straws By 2020

I don't blame McDonald's one bit. They're the most successful fast food company in history. My little 5 year old just discovered the joy of a quarter pounder with cheese. (Although he can't finish one.)

No, I blame guys like Phil Murphy. Progressive policymakers that burden businesses with these ridiculous virtue signaling measures which barely make a dent in a global issue when entire countries dump their garbage directly into water. America's strictest in the nation plastics ban that is New Jersey's is good on paper and burnishes the governor's progressive credentials without actually solving any problems.

“These lids help optimize our packaging and eliminate the use of small plastics, just one example of the many solutions we’re reviewing as part of our ongoing global commitment to reduce waste,” a spokesperson for McDonald's told CNN.

It is being tried out in several test markets around the country. One of them is Minneapolis. They're not looking to entirely eliminate straws. (They would still be available on request.) But rather to cut down on them. Which when you're a big company with progressives on a plastics witch-hunt looking to come after you it only makes sense.

