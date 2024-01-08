Pro-Palestine protesters block traffic from entering NJ

NEW YORK — Pro-Palestine protesters blocked the Holland Tunnel and three major crossings in New York City during Monday morning's commute.

City police reported after 11 a.m. that the demonstrators had been dispersed but residual traffic delays continued.

An hour earlier, protesters had swarmed the entrances of the Brooklyn, Manhattan and Williamsburg Bridges as well as the Holland Tunnel with dozens of protesters at each location.

The groups were part of the “Shut it Down for Palestine” rally, the New York Post reported.

At the Holland Tunnel, demonstrators wearing yellow safety vests and Palestinian black-and-white scarves stood shoulder to shoulder at the entrance of the Manhattan side. The held banners that said "lift the siege on Gaza" and "USA stop arming Israel."

New Jersey protests

Demonstrators in support of both Israel and Palestinians have held events in New Jersey since the war started after the Hamas terror attacks of Oct. 7. All have been peaceful.

Last month, a caravan of 180 cars drove from Paterson to Teaneck in support of Gaza. North Jersey is home to a large population of Palestinian-Americans.

High school students in Teaneck and West Orange also staged walkouts in support of the Palestinians in Gaza.

In October, thousands attended a Unite for Israel march in Livingston.

