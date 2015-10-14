A Bergen County community has been battling over its lack of a rainbow flag this month.

In Wyckoff, a crowd turned out Tuesday night for the Township Committee meeting, many speaking in support of raising the LGBTQ flag in support of Pride Month.

As reported by the North Jersey Record, Mayor Thomas Madigan said "We had a request two years ago and decided on ribbons," referring to rainbow ribbons tied around lamp posts outside the municipal building in recognition of LGBTQ pride month.

After public comment, the committee unanimously approved a Pride Month proclamation and a resolution that permits ribbons to be displayed at the municipal building, but stopped short of a majority to support raising a rainbow flag alongside the U.S. flag, the POW/MIA flag and the Killed in Action flag.

An online petition started by resident Erika Kao had collected more than 1,100 signatures as of Wednesday afternoon.

Another Bergen County community, Rutherford, also dealt with opposing viewpoints on flying a rainbow flag in June with a different outcome.The borough held a flag raising at the start of the month, despite an opposition petition that collected 47 signatures.

Drumthwacket, the governor’s official residence in Princeton, has been flying the pride flag on its flagpole for the duration of Pride Month for the first time in New Jersey history.

As noted in a statement from Gov. Phil Murphy's office, Pride Month commemorates the Stonewall riots in Manhattan, one of the most important milestones in the LGBTQ rights movement.

Other municipalities flying rainbow flags in support of Pride Month include:

Glen Rock (Bergen County)

Ridgewood (Bergen County)

New Milford (Bergen County)

Rochelle Park (Bergen County)

Westwood (Bergen County)

Livingston (Essex County)

Clifton (Passaic County)

Elizabeth (Union County)

Plainfield (Union County)

Union Township (Union County)

There are also a handful of NJ communities showing support with rainbow crosswalks, including Asbury Park, Hoboken, Maplewood (where the crosswalk is year-round) and Rahway.

This coming weekend includes two first-ever Pride Parades in Mercer and Ocean counties, both on Saturday, June 22.

In Princeton, the Bayard Rustin Center for Social Justice has planned a parade down Witherspoon Street.

In Toms River, Exit 82 Theatre has planned a parade on Robbins Street.

Also on Saturday, there is a Plainfield Pride in the Park event at Cedar Brook Park.

