Price reduced on ‘Real Housewives of New Jersey’ star’s opulent mansion

After a proposed deal fell through, the Towaco mansion owned by Real Housewives of New Jersey star Teresa Giudice has been marked down to $1.999 million. It had originally been listed at $2.5 million.

According to the Daily Voice, a deal to buy the home unraveled after a nine-month escrow process, leading to the price reduction.

The Daily Voice says that Giudice and her boyfriend, Luis Ruelas, last February bought a home for $3.35 million on the same street as RHONJ cast member Melissa Gorga, and her husband Joe.

The 10,000 square foot Towaco home sits on 4 acres and features six bedrooms and five and a half bathrooms. The listing says that “opulence and elegance await” prospective buyers, with an “abundance of living space.”

There’s no chance I would ever be able to afford it, but it looks like a pretty impressive house; I could be talked into living there. The floors are particularly appealing to me, with a mixture of marble and hardwood.

Take a look yourself and see if you’re interested:

Zillow Zillow loading...

There’s 10,000 square feet of living space.

Zillow Zillow loading...

The entryway has marble floors and a “Cinderella” staircase

Zillow Zillow loading...

The two story great room has a wood burning fireplace.

Zillow Zillow loading...

The formal dining room has a fireplace, too, and beautiful hardwood floors.

Zillow Zillow loading...

The gourmet kitchen features state of the art stainless steel appliances.

Zillow Zillow loading...

There’s a pretty big breakfast nook off the kitchen.

Zillow Zillow loading...

The inlay of the hardwood floor is really impressive.

Zillow Zillow loading...

The master suite has a gas fireplace and opens to a private balcony.

Zillow Zillow loading...

The sitting room is part of the master suite.

That's a big walk in closet!

That’s a big walk in closet!

The master bathroom.

The master bathroom.

The family room.

The family room.

The pool is heated, of course.

The pool is heated, of course.

That gate is almost regal.

That gate is almost regal.

It's nice house for entertaining.

It’s nice house for entertaining.

10,000 square feet, six bedrooms on 3.77 acres, all yours for just $1.999 million.

