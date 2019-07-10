President Booker or Giants win SB — What’s more likely by 2020

Senator Cory Booker, who's actual title should be "attention whore," fantasized not only about winning his quest to be President of the United States, but welcoming the New York Giants as Super Bowl Champs! He says he would call them the "New Jersey Giants." What do you think the odds of either happening are?

Well since we now have sports betting in New Jersey and that would be a great wager, I tweeted out the question, "What has a better chance of happening in 2020? Cory Booker becomes president or the Giants win the Super Bowl?"

At the time of this writing with 7 hours left, the Giants were given an 87% chance of winning the Super Bowl as opposed to 13% chance of Cory Booker becoming president.

