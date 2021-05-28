Present this document to work or schools that require the vaccine (Opinion)

It’s no secret that there are many people out there who are hesitant to get the COVID-19 vaccine or even outright refuse to. There are also educational institutions or work places that are going to require it of you. Some places (like schools) will prohibit attendance at all to the unvaccinated. Some work places will only allow you to be unmasked if you can verify that you’ve been vaccinated.

So is there any recourse for those who choose not to receive the vaccine?

We’ve been talking about this a lot on the air and we get emails every day from people who feel like they’ve had all choice taken away from them. Some have had protests, some have hired constitutional attorneys and the jury is still out on whether or not these things will sway anyone who’s determined to have their way.

There’s going to be a point where you’re going to have to make a choice. But before you do, there’s nothing to stop you from asking your employer or your school administration to answer some questions first. And some people have chosen to present these questions as a contract of sorts, to encourage the institution, whether a workplace or school, to recognize the seriousness of their concerns. Or even to just acknowledge those concerns.

It’s a questionnaire outlining 13 points that you’d like those who are requiring the emergency-use authorization vaccine to know. It contains such questions as:

As an employee, does my life insurance policy provide any coverage in the event that I die from receiving an EUA Covid-19 injection?

As an employee, will you be providing Workers’ Compensaton, disability insurance, or other resources if I have an adverse event to an EUA Covid-19 injecton and am unable to come to work for days, weeks, or months, or if I am disabled for life?

With respect to schools who require vaccinations, there are twelve questions. One example is this:

...The FDA’s guidance on emergency use authorizaton of medical products requires the FDA to “ensure that recipients are informed to the extent practcable given the applicable circumstances... [t]hat they have the opton to accept or refuse the EUA product....” Are you aware of this statement? Have you informed all students that they have the option to refuse?

There are people who have presented these to their employers and to their schools and have still been required to be vaccinated.

No one is saying that this is going to get you out of taking the jab if your school or employer insists. But at least it makes them aware of exactly what your concerns are. And gives you at least a small sense of having control of the situation.

The school contract can be found here.

The employer contract is here.

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Judi Franco. Any opinions expressed are Judi Franco’s own.