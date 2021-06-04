Powerful photos & video of NJ parents protesting Murphy’s orders (Opinion)

You’ve probably heard a lot of people talking about the emergency executive orders that allowed Governor Murphy to execute many of his COVID-19 restrictions. While we were all told we needed a couple weeks to stop the spread, Murphy’s endless emergency powers held us hostage for over a year here in New Jersey.

When the legislature put up a vote to extend some of the COVID-19 emergency powers, people finally started to lose it. Especially parents of kids who would be required to continue masking into the new school year in September.

These parents made it clear that they can stand no more of What amounts to Governor Murphy’s unchecked dictatorial powers, especially when it affects their children. So, they organized a protest outside the state house. And protest they did, with major gubernatorial candidates showing up, along with spokespeople from well-known pro-freedom organizations like Unmask New Jersey schools and MyBlackHealth.com.

Many people reported security the likes of which they’ve never seen before at the state Capitol, and with a significantly larger police presence. Patti Nowalski, A listener and friend of the show, was kind enough to share these photos and video.

You can see from the photos and video below that emotions run very high amongst New Jersey parents when it comes to forcing school age kids to wear masks. Although this was called an anti-VAX rally, this is a misnomer. It was actually an anti-tyranny rally.

Powerful photos of NJ parents protesting Murphy’s orders

