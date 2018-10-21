Powerball joins Mega Millions with jackpot on the rise

TRENTON — The Powerball continues to grow as no ticket was able to match the five numbers and the the jackpot.

The numbers drawn on Saturday night were: 16-54-57-62-69, Powerball: 23, Power Play: 2. According to the New Jersey Lottery one ticket worth $1 million was sold at the Stop and Shop on Lacey Road in Whiting.

The Powerball jackpot, which hasn't been won since August 11, will have an annuity value of $620 million for the next drawing on Wednesday with a cash value of $354.3 million. Combined with the Mega Millions jackpot of $1.6 billion, $2.2 billion is up for grabs for lottery players.

The Mega Millions jackpot remained at $1.6 billion, the largest lottery jackpot offered in the world. Increased sales are expected to push that jackpot higher before the next drawing.

New Jersey Lottery spokeswoman MaryAnn Rivell said that $28.8 million worth of tickets were sold for Friday night's Mega Millions, compared to the average sales of about $950,000 per drawing.

A ticket sold at Citgo Mart on Route 33 in Millstone Township was worth $1 million from Friday night's Mega Millions draw

