Powerball jackpot keeps growing to $750 million

LAWRENCE TOWNSHIP — While no one won the Powerball jackpot from Saturday night's drawing there are still eight big winners in New Jersey.

Eight tickets sold in New Jersey matched four numbers plus the Powerball are worth $50,000 each. If the ticket holder played the multiplier the amount won would be $150,000.

The numbers drawn were: 24, 25, 52, 60, 66, plus Powerball 5, and Power Play multiplier 3X. The jackpot rolls over to an annuity value of $750 million (cash value $465.5 million). It ranks as the fourth largest lottery jackpot ever offered in the United States.

No one has won the Powerball jackpot since the December 26 drawing.

Mike Weirsky, 54, of Alpha was the last big jackpot winner on March 1 of a $273 Mega Millions jackpot.

Richard Wahl, of Vernon, won a Mega Millions jackpot with a $533 million annuity but chose the $324.6 million cash option last March.

A winning Powerball ticket with an annuity of $315 million was sold at a Hackensack ShopRite in May.

