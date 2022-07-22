Six Flags Great Adventure closed during power outage in Jackson, NJ

Six Flags Great Adventure closed during power outage in Jackson, NJ

Big Wheel and Nitro at Six Flags Great Adventure (Six Flags Great Adventure)

JACKSON — A power outage delayed the opening of parts of Six Flags Great Adventure Friday morning.

Spokeswoman Kristin Fitzgerald said that Hurricane Harbor and Wild Safari are operating as scheduled but the opening of the Great Adventure theme park is delayed due to a loss of power.

"We hope to have power restored and the park operating this afternoon. Check our website banner for further updates," Fitzgerald said in an email.

JCP&L spokesman Christopher Hoenig said the utility is investigating the cause.

"Six Flags has their own dedicated substation. If the entire park is out, which is what the call we received said, then it's likely either an issue at or very close to the substation," Hoenig said. "But we are still investigating. I don't have a restoration time because we don't know exactly what the problem is yet."

He said all the circuits for the park come from that one substation.

