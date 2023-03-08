Possible electronic vaccine tracking system coming to NJ (Opinion)

A proposed law New Jersey Bill S3240 sponsored by Sen. Joseph Vitale, D-Middlesex, was recently passed by the Senate Health Committee.

If it becomes law it would require automatic registration of any vaccine administered with the New Jersey Immunization Information System (NJIIS), New Jersey's existing statewide database of immunization records.

The NJIIS consolidates immunization information from all providers into one record. It's a vaccine tracking system. It is as scary as it sounds because New York state has an existing system that officials are using to identify communities with low vaccination rates to "engage" and "message," according to the Informed Consent Action Network.

The good news is that you can opt out of the system by filling out this simple form.

One of the issues is that after this bill is passed, each time anyone receives a vaccine in the future, that individual will be automatically enrolled in this database so you would have to fill out and submit the form each time you receive a vaccine if you do not want to be enrolled.

There is also a condition to your withdrawal. The Commissioner of Health can deny your request to withdraw from the registry during a public health emergency or outbreak.

You can find out more here.

For those of us who didn't want the vaccine during COVID or any of the ongoing boosters, you have to pay attention to whether or not this becomes law in New Jersey.

There are still enough of us who believe in liberty and body autonomy over the power of the state. Like so many progressives love to say, "never let a good crisis go to waste."

They've taken the panic and fear of the last outbreak of a novel virus to seize more power and control and they won't stop pushing for more.

Opinions expressed in the post above are those of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Dennis Malloy only.

