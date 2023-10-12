Popular wing joint opens another New Jersey location

The Gateway Center in Newark continues to add tenants to the Junction at the Gateway Center, the central hub of the complex.

The newest addition is Uncle Willie’s Wings; this is the second Newark location for the eatery.

The Gateway Center is near Newark Penn Station.

Uncle Willi’s joins the following businesses at the Junction: Mokbar, Serafina, Brooklyn Dumpling Shop, Fresh & Co., Greek from Greece Bakery & Café, Farinella, 375˚ Chicken & Fries, the Brookdale, and Chip City Cookie.

Uncle Willie’s won a competition for the spot, beating out 29 other contenders in a contest put on by the developer, Onyx Equities.

What can you expect from this new Uncle Willie’s? Well, here’s what their website says: Our love of the culture and classic food is what makes Uncle Willie’s the best wings in Newark. We pride ourselves on providing fresh and delicious foods for our customers while sharing some of the music and culture that made 90’s era hip-hop the best decade ever!

Uncle Willie’s has more than just wings, like burgers, shrimp, catfish, macaroni and cheese and many other choices, but the wings are their calling card: Uncle Willie’s Wings was founded in 2019 at our original location on Frelinghuysen Avenue in Newark.

It’s where the Uncle Willie’s flavor was born, our classic originals (Barbecue, Asian Chi –that’s straight outta the CHI, Buffalo, Lemon Pepper Wett, Roasted Garlic Parmesean, and Uncle Willie’s signature Willie’s sauce). Since then we have expanded our flavors including our crowd favorites Bitter Ex, Cypr3ss Hell, and the Queen Bee!

The Uncle Willi’s at Gateway Junction is now open.

