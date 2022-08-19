Popular Southern chicken restaurant is coming to New Jersey

Add another entrant into the bruising fast food wars in New Jersey: popular Southern chain Raising Cane’s has plans to enter the fray.

According to NJ.com, the chain is planning three locations as of now: in Marlton, Burlington, and Cherry Hill.

Raising Cane’s built their business on the strength of their chicken fingers:

The founder, Todd Graves, said that his college professor gave him a poor grade on his business plan, saying that no one would want to eat at a chicken fingers restaurant; the banks felt the same way. They were both wrong: Raising Cane’s now has over 600 locations worldwide.

A Raising Cane’s spokesperson told the Courier Post, “

We are so excited to bring our One Love – crave-able chicken finger meals – to the South Jersey area. We’ve seen so much enthusiasm for Cane’s in South Jersey already, and we can’t wait to officially become a part of the community!”

Raising Cane’s has two Philly locations with another planned for Bucks County.

The chain sells chicken fingers, but they will put three of them on a bun if you want a sandwich. They also have crinkle cut fries, coleslaw, Texas Toast, and Cane’s sauce.

“Our concept is simple and unique … we only have ONE LOVE – quality chicken finger meals,” the Raising Cane’s website states. “At Raising Cane’s you get an exceptionally high-quality product served quickly and conveniently. We can do this because we offer a limited menu.”

The three South Jersey restaurants are expected to open in 2023.

