Popular LBI restaurant, Chicken or the Egg, to open 2nd location

An LBI staple, the Chicken or the Egg restaurant, is opening a second location, but this one won’t be at the shore.

The second location, scheduled to open in the summer of 2022, will be in Marlton, according to the Burlington County Times.

But this newest Chegg (as it’s known) will have one important difference: it will have a liquor license. Along with the liquor license comes a new beer garden. The new location will have the same color scheme as the original, with TVs and caricatures on the wall. The outdoor bar will feature couches, chairs, picnic tables, and firepits. They are also planning to offer live entertainment.

Co-founder Mark Cohen explained the appeal of the Chicken or the Egg to the Burlington County Times:

"We represent summer, LBI, vacation and just plain fun. It's like that feeling when you get over the bridge and all your tensions go away — I'd like to think that we represent that feeling. People from Pennsylvania, New Jersey, New York and really all over love coming to LBI and they love hitting the Chegg because we are LBI."

The restaurant is now owned by Rob LaScala of the LaScala Restaurant Group, which owns several other restaurants in the state.

The Chicken or the Egg in Beach Haven is known for its breakfasts as well as its wings (as well as long lines to get in). They offer 18 signature sauces for their wings.

If you want more information, visit their website.

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Bill Doyle. Any opinions expressed are Bill Doyle's own.

