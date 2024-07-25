PHILADELPHIA — The City of Brotherly Love isn’t feeling the love from Wells Fargo, who announced plans to drop its long-running naming rights deal with the arena home to the Sixers and Flyers.

The contract will end in August 2025, according to the Associated Press. The breakup with building owner Comcast Spectacor was announced on Wednesday.

Formally called the Wachovia Center, Wells Fargo signed the deal back in 2010, according to the outlet.

“Wells Fargo regularly reviews and adjusts our overall sponsorship strategy. As such, we have made the business decision not to renew the naming rights contract to Wells Fargo Center,” the banking company said in a statement that was obtained by the AP.

Wells Fargo Center can’t seem to stay out of the headlines.

Just days ago, we shared a report from ROI-NJ citing New Jersey’s reported hope to bring the 76ers to Camden. You can see our breakdown here.

The arena has also been experiencing “repeated roadblocks” with its vision to relocate to Center City in Philadelphia when their lease is up.

