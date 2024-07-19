CAMDEN — The Garden State is hoping to sway the Philadelphia 76ers to relocate over to Camden with their vision of a new arena, according to a new report.

ROI-NJ, citing anonymous sources, reported that team owner Harris Blitzer Sports & Entertainment has been experiencing “repeated roadblocks” with its vision to carry arena operations over to Center City Philadelphia.

New Jersey is already home to New York's two NFL teams at Metlife Stadium in East Rutherford and the New York Red Bulls in Harrison.

The clock is ticking for the sports organization to finalize a plan: The current lease agreement with the Wells Fargo Center will be up after the 2030-31 season, according to ROI-NJ.

The team’s practice space and offices are currently in Camden, plus there’s land that could be developed and an existing public transit system connected to Philadelphia.

However, despite the report of talks, it seems the Sixers are optimistic for the team to stay put in Philadelphia.

