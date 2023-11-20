Popular NJ state parks campgrounds to close in 2024

Some changes are happening at New Jersey's state park campgrounds beginning in 2024. Not one, but two locations will not be reopening this spring.

Now to be clear, this doesn't mean the individual state parks will be closed. Both parks that have been affected by this will remain open for other activities such as hiking and fishing.

One of the state parks is located within the Appellation Ridge that slices through the Northwestern part of the state, while the other is part of New Jersey's oldest state park still in operation. Budgets are the reason for the sudden change in both locations.

The specific budgetary reasons behind the closures, however, are very different. And even though funding is responsible for both, rest assured that all of New Jersey's other state park campsites are unaffected by this.

Here's a look at all the New Jersey state park campsites that are still in operation, some of which are open year-round, along with the two that won't be returning in 2024.

Kittatinny Valley and Swartswood Campsites closed in 2024

Both campgrounds at Kittatinny Valley State Park and Swartswood State Park will not be in operation for the 2024 season. The primary reason for this has to do with budgets.

However, the shutdowns involving funding are for very different reasons. Here's why each park's campsites will not be open to the public.

This one might seem a little surprising. Swartswood's campgrounds, which are very popular in the summer, will be closed throughout the 2024 season.

But it's for a very good reason. The state park has received funding to repair its outdated bathroom and shower facility.

According to a state park official, the campsites are not allowed to operate without the proper facilities and must shut down so vital repairs can be made. The campsites are expected to reopen for the 2025 season.

Swartswood State Park is the oldest operating state park in New Jersey and is a very popular location for camping.

The Kittatinny Valley State Park Campgrounds, on the other hand, are being shut down permanently. Their last day of operation was October 31, 2023.

According to a park official, rising maintenance costs are to blame. As a result, operations for the campsites were slashed from the budget beginning in 2024.

As of now, it does not appear the campsites at Kittatinny Valley State Park will resume operations. The park itself is also a very popular destination throughout the year.

