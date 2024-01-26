Popular NJ seafood restaurant has closed for good
It's been well-documented that New Jersey has had some big-time restaurants close in the last calendar year.
Some of your local favorites might have bit the dust in 2023, but maybe you have a new favorite one to find in 2024.
Well, it can't be this restaurant in North Jersey, unfortunately, because they officially closed their doors this week.
But before we get to that, let us look back at some big ones that closed in 2023.
We can add another restaurant to that list because the Oceanaire Seafood Room in Hackensack officially closed its doors this week.
Boozyburbs.com reported that the seafood joint and bar closed its doors for good on Jan. 23.
According to Boozy Burbs, the restaurant's menu featured a raw bar, soups, salads, seafood-heavy appetizers and entrees along with a steakhouse selection for the non-seafood eater.
They were constantly on Wine Spectators annual restaurant awards, being on the list from 2017 through 2023 according to the post.
The restaurant was located in The Shops at Riverside, which has seen some struggles with restaurants in the last year. A restaurant called The Grill closed down in 2023, located in the same plaza.
It's unclear what will be filling the vacant lot now, but whatever it is should hope it has the same decade-long run that Oceanaire did.
We're seeing far too many restaurants close their doors, whether it be because of labor costs or price hikes forcing people to stay home and eat. The restaurant business has started taking a hit in the Garden State.
