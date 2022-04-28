Three Hawthorne children who raised money for a sick boy last year are reviving their money maker- a lemonade stand- to help raise money for a 4-year-old girl with brain cancer.

According to the Daily Voice, the three children behind the lemonade stand, Peyton Cohen, Cara Attanasio and Jordyn Struyk, ages 10 and 11, raised thousands of dollars last year for Luca Ataide, who is now in remission.

This time they're seeking to raise money for Natalie Ferguson, a 4-year-old who’s had a recurrence of brain cancer.

According to a GoFundMe page set up by Natalie’s mother, Natalie has Anaplastic Ependymoma Grade III, an aggressive brain cancer with a high chance of relapse. She’s already had one successful surgery to remove a tumor on her brain, followed by 33 radiation treatments, but unfortunately, the cancer has returned.

Natalie had a second operation to remove the new tumor, but now faces an uncertain future as there is no standard of care for relapse of Ependymoma.

Her mom says, “what we can count on is Natalie’s resilient spirit. She simply uplifts all those who meet her, leaving a lasting impression wherever she goes. She loves those around her purely and fiercely and never, ever fails to make us smile.”

If you’re in the Hawthorne area on Sunday, May 1, go to 47 Old Orchard Drive and buy some lemonade to help a 4-year-old and her family beat cancer. In addition to the lemonade stand, the GoFundMe campaign is seeking to raise $50,000 for her care and expenses incurred while trying to save her.

Opinions expressed in the post above are those of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Bill Doyle only.

