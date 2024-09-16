Popular NJ food store hiring thousands for up to $23/hour

💵Nationwide search for employees

Are you looking for some extra holiday cash? Are you looking for a career change? Aldi is looking to hire 13,000 employees nationwide.

Aldi store

A reason behind the thousands of openings? The company has plans to open 800 new locations by 2028.

Average starting wages for store and warehouse roles are between $18 and $23 an hour, depending on position and market.

Those working over 30 hours a week get paid time off and health insurance; paid caregiver and parental leave are also recently added benefits.

Aldi hiring sign

“Our ability to attract and retain talent has always been key to our success, and we look forward to helping our new team members grow in their careers,” Aldi President Atty McGrath said in a statement.

There was just a big push for interview events during National Hiring Week, which ended September 15, but positions are still available.

The company has 62 locations in New Jersey, with over 2,000 stores nationwide.

Aldi carts

Head to this website to look at openings.

