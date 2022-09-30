Supermarket chain in NJ is cutting — yes, cutting — prices

I went to the grocery store last week with my wife, and after getting a solid shopping cart full of meat, produce snacks, and other things it came out to be about $120.

Not the craziest grocery bill we've ever had, but usually, we're able to keep it under $100 dollars.

Being a household of two helps with that, but even still we've noticed the steady increase in cost over the past few months.

Chicken and other meat are the biggest culprits, and I'm a big fan of fruits and veggies and those aren't cheap anymore either.

Fortunately, one grocery store has our best interest in mind, and it's a move that I've never seen a store like this take.

According to the experts at Eat This Not That, this store is already known for giving shoppers deep discounts on everyday essentials.

Apparently, you can get some higher-end products and also get what you need to feed the family for the week all without breaking the bank.

The store's plan as of now is to decrease prices on more than 100 products.

What Store In New Jersey Is Getting Ready To Cut Prices?

They have three locations in Ocean County, and over 170 stores nationwide.

Lidl, according to to Eat This Not That, will be slashing prices on hundreds of everyday items to fight inflation.

What Are The Price Cuts At Lidl Going To Look Like?

Eat This Not That reports that the price cutting could take off anywhere between 20cents and a dollar on certain products when the new prices go into effect.

Those cost cuts aren't just going to be on the bare basics either, it looks like pizzas, even tea and lobster cakes could see discounts.

I know that 20 cents or a dollar may not seem like a lot, but it'll add up at check out and it could be the difference between getting a name brand item instead of a store brand due to the savings.

When Will Lidl's Price Cuts Go Into Effect?

Starting Sept. 28, consumers will start to see price slashes throughout the store.

On average, Lidl found that you'll save about 11 percent on groceries when you shop the discounted products.

Grocery prices have increased over 13 percent due to inflation, so this will be a welcomed relief!