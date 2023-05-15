Popular New Jersey deli is opening another location
Sparo’s Deli and Catering, an extremely popular deli in Montclair, has opened a new location in Ramsey.
According to their website:
Located in Jersey, Sparo’s is a local spot that is bringing back the nostalgia of being at grandma’s kitchen table.
Sparo’s revives family recipes passed down from generations and mixes in a bit of modern flair to produce quality, authentic Italian specialties and original sandwiches. Stop by for a quick bite and we’ll throw in the friendly conversation on the house.
The “Belle”….Chicken cutlet, American cheese
The original location is at 197B Bellevue Ave. in Montclair, and there is a “grab and go” location in the new Terminal A at Newark Liberty Airport.
The “Joe Champ”…. Ham, Salami, Capicola, Fresh Mozzarella, Roasted Red Peppers, Long Hot Peppers, Lettuce, Tomato
They don’t just serve sandwiches; they have dishes like pasta fagioli soup.
The new Ramsey store is located at 94 E. Main St. and had its grand opening May 13.
Sparo’s also offers catering services
The “Classic Italian”….
The “Matty Boy”…. Sparo’s Tuna Salad, Provolone, Banana Peppers, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion
The “Nicky Boy”…. Turkey, Roast Beef, Provolone, Sun Dried Tomato Spread, Banana Peppers, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Duke's Mayo
The “Cousin Cheech”…. Roasted Turkey, Ham, Swiss Cheese, Hot Pepper Spread, Duke’s Dijon Mayo, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion
The “Chicken Parm”…. Chicken Cutlet, Mozzarella, Marinara or Vodka Sauce
Sparo’s Deli in Ramsey is open 10:30 AM- 6 PM, Mon.-Sat.
