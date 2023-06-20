Popular New Jersey boardwalk named the best in America

There are so many things New Jersey is famous for. We have amazing food, including the best diners, incredible beaches, and amazing boardwalks. As a matter of fact, one of our boardwalks has been named the best in America.

When you think about all the fantastic boardwalks on both coasts, being named among the best in the nation would be a big enough honor, but being named the single best boardwalk in the entire nation is really outstanding.

The question now is which one of our stunning boardwalks topped this list, published by Attractions Of America?

I know my favorite two boardwalks could easily hold this distinction. We all love the Asbury Park Boardwalk, and Jenkinson's Boardwalk in Point Pleasant, and even though neither was chosen by this website, they are always at the top of my list, and are absolute Jersey Shore favorites.

There's always the Cape May and Seaside Heights Boardwalks as well. They are both bathed in history and are beloved by so many people worldwide. Those two boardwalks would have also been very comfortable in the top boardwalk spot.

But, they weren't the choice of this website, either. The New Jersey boardwalk they chose as the top boardwalk in the United States is the one that started it all. Congratulations to America's first boardwalk, Atlantic City, for being named the best in America.

The beginnings of the famed Atlantic City boardwalk date back to 1870, and families have been making memories there ever since. It's hard to argue with the notion that the mighty Atlantic City boardwalk is tops in America.

We love all our great New Jersey boardwalks, and we'd love to make them all # 1 in America!

