🔴 A Louisiana man was arrested at Newark Airport on Friday

🔴 He had previously flown to NJ to meet with a teen in Toms River, officials say

🔴 The man was charged with 25 counts of possessing child porn in 2016

NEWARK — A Louisiana man who sexually assaulted a 14-year-old teen has been arrested at Newark Liberty International Airport after he flew back to New Jersey for a second encounter, according to authorities.

Spencer Caudle, 34, of Prairieville, L.A. was arrested at the airport after taking a flight from his home state, Ocean County Prosecutor Bradley Billhimer said. He is charged with sexual assault, attempted sexual assault, child luring, and two counts of child endangerment.

It's not the first time Caudle had flown to New Jersey from Louisiana, according to Billhimer.

Spencer Caudle (Ocean County Jail) loading...

Spencer Caudle (Ocean County Jail)

Caudle first flew to New Jersey on May 27 and went to Toms River to meet with a 14-year-old teen for sex, Billhimer said. Officials said Caudle had been using the Whisper messaging app to talk to the victim.

Investigators found that Caudle planned to return to Toms River for another sexual encounter with the victim. Authorities arrested him as he got off a flight from Louisiana at Newark Airport on Friday.

It's not the first time Caudle has been accused of sex crimes involving minors. He was arrested on March 15, 2016 and charged with 25 counts of possession of pornography involving juveniles under the age of 13, according to Louisiana Attorney General Jeff Landry.

He is being held at Ocean County Jail pending a detention hearing.

