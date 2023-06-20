🍦 June 20 is National Vanilla Milkshake Day

🍦 A list of the best milkshake in every state is out, courtesy of Lovefood.com

🍦 Where is the best milkshake in NJ and what is it?

Today is National Vanilla Milkshake Day--the day we celebrate the creamy beverage made with classic vanilla ice cream, vanilla, and milk.

What is the history of Vanilla Milkshake Day?

According to National Day Calendar, the drink did not begin with those three simple ingredients. In 1885, the term “milkshake” showed up in print for the first time. It was a concoction of cream, eggs, and whiskey served with other alcoholic tonics such as lemonades and soda waters.

Then, in 1900, a milkshake referred to “wholesome drinks made with chocolate, strawberry, or vanilla syrups.” Ice cream was not a part of these drinks. But, a few years later, people began asking for the drink with a scoop of ice cream. By the 1930s, malt shops across the U.S. were serving milkshakes.

Now, on June 20 of every year, National Vanilla Milkshake Day is celebrated.

But what is the best milkshake and where?

Lovefood.com put out a list of the best milkshake and where it can be found in every single state.

New Jersey’s is a doozy but before we get to that, let’s take a look at its neighboring states: Pennsylvania, New York, Connecticut, and Delaware.

Connecticut

The Chocolate Shake, found at “Burger, Shakes and Fries”

There are two locations:

800 Post Road, Darien

302 Delavan Ave, Greenwich

In case you didn’t get it from the name, Burgers, Shakes and Fries focuses on, well, burgers, shakes, fries.

When it comes to milkshakes, there are several flavor choices like classic vanilla and strawberry. But there is also salted caramel, Oreo, black and white, cinnamon, coffee, and Neapolitan.

But the chocolate shake wins here, hands down. Lovefood.com describes it as a “thick, indulgent, topping-free treat that’ll kick those sweet cravings to the curb.”

Delaware

The Vanilla-Chocolate Shake, at Dairy Palace

2 Jay Drive, New Castle

Dairy Palace is a family and locally-owned joint, which has been doing ice cream and shakes since 1956. Regulars seem to rave about the classic vanilla-chocolate combo milkshake. But there are other flavors, too, like cookie dough, vanilla, and strawberry, all thick and creamy.

New York

The Harlem Shake, at Harlem Shake

100 W 124th St New York

Founder, Jelena Pasic first visited Harlem in 2003. She fell in love with the warmth and charm of the neighborhood, and wanted to put down roots. She dreamed of opening diner.

“She developed a plan for a dining experience that would pay homage to Harlem’s singular history and capture the spirit of the region,” according to the website. That’s when Harlem Shake was born.

Since opening its doors in 2013, Harlem Shake has become a hit with locals, travelers, celebrities, and politicians.

There are 11 organic shake flavors including vanilla, chocolate, strawberry, black and white, salted caramel, cookies n’ cream, mocha, peanut butter, old school vanilla malt, and Irish Coffee shake (with Bailey’s Irish cream).

However, it is The Harlem Shake--their signature shake that keeps people coming back. Available in 12 oz or 16 oz, this is the restaurant’s signature red velvet shake. It’s made with ice cream from Blue Marble, a Brooklyn-founded vendor, and parlor.

You can add whipped cream, peanut butter, Oreos, malt, or salted caramel for an extra sweet treat.

Pennsylvania

Classic Chocolate Shake, at Bassetts

Reading Terminal Market, 45 N. 12th Street, Philadelphia

Located in historic Reading Terminal Market, Bassetts is said to be the oldest ice cream company in the country, established in 1861.

Now, with sixth generation owners, Bassetts makes eight different flavored milkshakes, all made with Bassetts’ own ice cream, extra thick.

Enjoy the Peanut Butter Dream (peanut butter swirl ice cream, crushed peanut butter cups, chocolate drizzle, caramel drizzle, and whipped cream), Toffee Delight (English Toffee Crunch ice cream, crushed Heath Bar, caramel drizzle, and whipped cream), Thin Mint (mint chocolate chip ice cream, chocolate sauce, crushed cookies, chocolate drizzle, and whipped cream), and many other treats.

But the site advises sticking with a classic Chocolate shake, finished with a generous dollop of whipped cream. Of course, for the true chocolate lovers, there is the Chocolate Overload Shake (dark chocolate chip ice cream, chocolate syrup, chocolate sprinkles, and whipped cream).

New Jersey

During the summer, ice cream and milkshakes are a go-to treat in The Garden State. There are so many ice cream shops to choose from, especially on the many boardwalks at the Jersey Shore.

But the shake that has everyone talking about is:

Side Show Shake, Coney Waffle

There are various Coney Waffle locations in New Jersey

24 Centennial Drive, Long Branch (Pier Village)

13 Broad Street, Red Bank

801 Belmar Plaza, Belmar

800 Ocean Avenue, Asbury Park (Boardwalk)

There are lots of crazy offerings at Coney Waffle. The funky dessert shop is home to the famous Side Show Shake. It is enormous, over-the-top, and overflowing with every sweet treat you can think of like mini ice cream cones filled with ice cream, cotton candy towers, entire bars of chocolate, big lollipops, chipwiches (ice cream sandwiched between two cookies), gummy anything, ribbon candy, chocolate covered pretzels, and so much more.

Oh, yes, and somewhere underneath all that sugar is the milkshake with a variety of flavors to choose from, too.

For a full list of the best milkshakes from each state, visit here.

