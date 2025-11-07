We’re entering the holiday season, which means we’re going to be a little more indulgent than we are the rest of the year.

Large meals, adult beverages, and desserts like pies are going to be served… so we’re going to want to counteract that with a good workout to get rid of the inevitable pounds.

Good news for Monmouth County: a new Planet Fitness is coming soon to Howell.

AP AP loading...

While there’s no opening date yet announced, we do know where the workout facility will be.

Planet Fitness opening in Howell

The popular fitness chain will open a new gym at Aldrich Plaza off of Route 9.

AP AP loading...

Planet Fitness prides itself on being a judgment-free facility, creating a non-intimidating, low-cost model that changed the game in the gym industry.

The Howell location will feature the brand’s “Judgement Free Zone.”

That’s exactly the kind of vibe I would want in a gym.

My sister is intimidatingly strong. She’s a CrossFit coach in Baltimore who could throw me across the room if she wanted to (and I’m guessing most days she does but holds incredible restraint). I much prefer the low-key and laid-back energy that Planet Fitness provides.

AP AP loading...

The more casual, the better.

At Planet Fitness, you’ll find an uplifting and motivating community where you can define progress on your own terms. No matter where you are on your journey, we’ve got you.

You can sign up for a membership on Planet Fitness' website.

Comparing New Jersey's 2025 election results, county by county A look at who won each county in the 2025 gubernatorial election, as well as who each county voted for in the 2024 presidential election (which was won by President Trump nationally even though he lost New Jersey) and the 2021 gubernatorial race (won by Gov. Phil Murphy).

Democrat Mikie Sherrill flipped five counties previously won by Trump or Ciattarrelli. Gallery Credit: New Jersey 101.5

Biggest NJ company layoffs announced in 2025 In the first quarter of 2025 alone, roughly a dozen New Jersey employers announced over 3,000 layoffs. By October, the number of layoffs announced was beyond 11,000. Gallery Credit: Erin Vogt

First flakes: When does snow season start in NJ? Gallery Credit: Dan Zarrow

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5's Kylie Moore. Any opinions expressed are Kylie's own. You can follow Kylie on Instagram.

Report a correction 👈