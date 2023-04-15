Popular breakfast joint is expanding in New Jersey

We in the Garden State care about our breakfast foods. We’re passionate about where to find the best bagels, and we would potentially end friendships over being on the wrong side of the pork roll/ Taylor Ham debate.

So for this breakfast place to be successful here means you know it’s good.

Effin Egg, a fast casual breakfast restaurant, is currently located in Morristown, NJ, but with the success it’s been seeing, the owners are planning on opening several other Jersey locations.

@effineggnj via Instagram @effineggnj via Instagram loading...

According to restaurantnews.com, they’re hoping to add eight to 10 new locations throughout the state.

Jeff Martin, the restaurant’s founder says:

I could not be more excited for these guys, we’ve wanted to grow our footprint within the great state of New Jersey for some time.

What makes Effin Egg a perfect fit in the Garden State is the attitude they have, you could probably tell from their name they have a sense of humor about them. For instance, their website claims that they “have some dope ass coffee.”

I’m sold.

@effineggnj via Instagram @effineggnj via Instagram loading...

They also go out of their way to welcome marijuana enthusiasts to the establishment with their “Potheads Welcome” apparel.

How would they describe the restaurant? Per their site:

Inspired by a true love of eggs, our menu boasts classic comfort fare with a twist, using only the freshest and finest ingredients. Not just a morning staple, Effin Egg's signature egg sammies hit the spot all day long. This is not your grandpa’s breakfast place.

@effineggnj via Instagram @effineggnj via Instagram loading...

The current Morristown location is open from 7am to 2pm and is available for dine-in and take out.

Keep an eye out for the upcoming restaurants!

