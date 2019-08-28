Big news in the fast food world.

I have a couple of questions. First, how the hell does a chicken fast food sell out of chicken? My follow-up question: Why on God's green Earth did it take this long for them to serve chicken sandwiches? The company was founded 47 years ago. What took so long? This should have been a fixture on the Popeyes menu for decades.

Look, I understand the craze. Late last week I took the plunge, along with Kylie and Bill's son Sam. We each devoured the delicious crispy chicken sandwich in seconds, then craved more almost immediately. I crave one now and it's 3 am. There isn't a Popeyes open as far as the eye can see, but even if there was, I likely wouldn't be able to obtain a sandwich if my life depended on it. But the fact of the matter is if you're going to invest in viral marketing... like starting a Twitter spat with Chick-Fil-A, a chain that specializes in chicken sandwiches, you better have the inventory necessary to satisfy this fat nation of ours.

In a statement, a spokesperson for the restaurant chain said “Popeyes aggressively forecasted demand through the end of September and has already sold through that inventory." Was this sandwich supposed to be a limited time item from the very beginning? It certainly seems that way. And if so that's an outright atrocity. Imagine Taco Bell making the Crunchwrap Supreme a limited time item even though they have the ingredients to serve them 'round the clock. Absolutely inexcusable.

Here are the towns in NJ that are home to a Popeyes: Atlantic City, Bayonne, Belleville, Bridgeton, Camden, Carlstadt, Clementon, Dover, East Brunswick, East Orange, Eatontown, Edison, Elizabeth, Ewing, Fort Dix, Glassboro, Haledon, Harrison, Hillside, Howell, Irvington, Jersey City, Lawnside, Lawrence, Linden, Little Ferry, Livingston, Lodi, Manville, Maple Shade, Mays Landing, Medford, Montclair, Mount Holly, Mount Laurel, Neptune, Newark, New Brunswick, North Bergen, Paramus, Passaic, Paterson, Pennsauken, Perth Amboy, Piscataway, Plainfield, Pleasantville, Rahway, Ridgefield, Rockaway, Rutherford, Teaneck, Toms River, Trenton, Turnersville, Union, Vineland, Wayne, West Berlin, West Deptford, West New York, Willingboro, and

Woodbridge

While the likelihood of your local Popeyes having any of these sandwiches left are slim, this is the last chance to get in on the frenzy before it goes away... for now. See if you can snag one of the last ones on Earth.

