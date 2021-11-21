Police: Somers Point, NJ man set himself on fire at Atlantic City gas station
ATLANTIC CITY — A 24-year-old man was critically hurt after setting himself on fire and walking into a gas station convenience store, police announced.
Early Saturday just after midnight, Atlantic City Police responded to the Gulf Gas Station along the 2000 block of Atlantic Avenue for a report of a man on fire.
Officers found the man, a Somers Point resident, with severe burns.
Police said he had doused himself with rubbing alcohol and used a lighter to set himself on fire, before entering the on-site convenience store, starting multiple small fires inside.
He left the store and an attendant from the gas station used a fire extinguisher to put the flames out.
The man, whose identity has not been disclosed, was taken to a local hospital with serious, life-threatening injuries.
No other injuries were reported in the incident.