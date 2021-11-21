Police: Somers Point, NJ man set himself on fire at Atlantic City gas station

ATLANTIC CITY — A 24-year-old man was critically hurt after setting himself on fire and walking into a gas station convenience store, police announced.

Early Saturday just after midnight, Atlantic City Police responded to the Gulf Gas Station along the 2000 block of Atlantic Avenue for a report of a man on fire.

Officers found the man, a Somers Point resident, with severe burns.

Police said he had doused himself with rubbing alcohol and used a lighter to set himself on fire, before entering the on-site convenience store, starting multiple small fires inside.

He left the store and an attendant from the gas station used a fire extinguisher to put the flames out.

The man, whose identity has not been disclosed, was taken to a local hospital with serious, life-threatening injuries.

No other injuries were reported in the incident.

9 of the nation’s most miserable cities are in New Jersey

Every NJ pizza joint Barstool's Dave Portnoy has reviewed Dave Portnoy, commonly known as El Presidente, is the founder of Barstool Sports. Somewhere along the way, he decided to start reviewing local pizzerias, and the concept took off. Here is every New Jersey pizzeria Dave has stopped in, along with the score he gave them.

Cozy winter getaway rentals in NJ Fireplaces & hot tubs await, from the ski area of North Jersey, to peaceful, off-season lake time in South Jersey.

These house rentals have full amenities, for a relaxing and luxurious staycation.