BRIDGEWATER — Authorities have asked for the public’s help, after a woman reported being sexually assaulted in a township park on Sunday night.

A 911 call first reported the attack at Duke Island Park around 9 p.m., according to Somerset County Prosecutor Michael Robertson.

Bridgewater Township Police responded and found the woman, who said she had been riding her bike and stopped to use her cell phone, at which point an unknown man came up behind her and held a knife to her throat.

The woman said to police that he asked for money and she gave it to him, after which he sexually assaulted her in nearby bushes before leaving the area on his own bike, according to the prosecutor's office.

The man left in the direction of neighboring Raritan Borough.

Police said he was described as between 5 feet 4 inches and 5 feet 6 inches, 150 to 175 pounds, with a medium to stocky build and an olive to dark skin complexion.

The suspect was said to be roughly in his 30s, with short black hair, and was last seen wearing a black hooded shirt and dark pants.

On Tuesday, a composite sketch artist from the State Police helped create a rendering of the suspect, as described by the woman.

Anyone with potential information can contact the Somerset County Prosecutors Office Sex Crimes Unit at 908-231-7100 or Bridgewater Township Police at 908-722-4111.

Tips also can be shared anonymously via the STOPit app on a smartphone, or to the Somerset County Crime Stoppers’ Tip Line at 1-888-577-TIPS (8477).

