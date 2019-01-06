NEWARK — Two women were seriously injured in a hit-and-run crash early Sunday morning.

Newark Police told CBS New York the women were struck in the area of Verona Avenue and Broadway in the Woodside section of Newark around 2 a.m. by an SUV which ran over them a second time before leaving the scene.

The vehicle is a white vehicle, police told NBC New York .

The women were hospitalized for treatment of critical injuries.

Newark Police told New Jersey 101.5 the Essex County Prosecutor's Office is leading the investigation. A message for the ECPO has not yet been returned.

