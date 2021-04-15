Police say Union City man, 44, carjacked and raped sleeping woman

UNION CITY — Police have arrested a 44-year-old man that they say got into a stranger’s car, drove it to a nearby town and raped a sleeping woman who was inside.

Juan Gonzalez-Fuentes, of Union City, was charged with kidnapping, carjacking and two counts of aggravated sexual assault, all first-degree crimes.

He also faced second-degree burglary and third-degree aggravated sexual criminal contact, after his arrest on Wednesday night.

The 26-year-old woman, from New York, had been asleep in her boyfriend’s car parked and left running on 28th Street off of Kennedy Boulevard in Union City, according to Hudson County Prosecutor Esther Suarez.

It was not mentioned whether the vehicle had been locked before police said Gonzalez-Fuentes entered the car and drove it to the downtown area of North Bergen near 2600 Meadowview Ave.

The woman awoke to being sexually assaulted by Gonzalez-Fuentes, who then ran off, Suarez said.

Gonzalez-Fuentes was being held, pending a detention hearing set for Tuesday.

