Sleeping woman is kidnapped, raped in car in North Bergen, prosecutor says

UNION CITY — A 26-year-old New York woman who was sleeping in her car says she was kidnapped to a nearby town and raped by a stranger.

The woman had been inside a vehicle left running in the midtown area of Kennedy Boulevard in Union City.

Hudson County Prosecutor Esther Suarez said Wednesday that the victim did not remember whether she had locked her car. But about 10:30 p.m., she said she awoke to an unknown man sexually assaulting her.

When the rapist fled, she realized that she was in the downtown area of North Bergen, officials said.

The victim described the attacker as a light-skinned Hispanic male in his mid-forties with a medium build.

Anyone with information can contact the Hudson County Prosecutor’s Office at 201-915-1234.