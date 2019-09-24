Police say jogger was attacked Monday evening in South Plainfield

SOUTH PLAINFIELD — Police are searching for a man who attacked a woman who was jogging in the borough Monday evening.

The woman told police that the attack happened around 7:20 p.m. in the area of Franklin Avenue and Thornton Court, according to Middlesex County Acting Prosecutor Christopher Kuberiet.

The suspect was described by police as a light-skinned black male, clean shaven, wearing a dark dress shirt, dark dress pants and white ear buds in his ears. It is believed that the suspect is about 25-years-old, and is between 5 feet 5 inches and 5 feet 7 inches tall, weighing about 160 pounds with an athletic build.

Police say the man was last seen running west on Franklin.

No other details about the nature of the attack or the woman's condition were disclosed as of Tuesday night.

Anyone with information is asked to contact South Plainfield Police at 908-226-7660 or 908-26-7662, or the Middlesex County Prosecutor’s Office at 732-745-3287.

The police also asked for any residents with security cameras to check the footage during this time period, since portions of the incident may have been recorded.

Anonymous tips can be submitted to Crime Stoppers of Middlesex County by calling 1-800-939-9600 or online at middlesextips.com. Tips also can be sent by text messaging 274637 (CRIMES) with the keyword: “midtip” followed by the information.

