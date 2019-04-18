Police rescue 20 dogs — 5 critical — from NJ woman’s home

SHAMONG — A woman faces 60 counts of animal cruelty after officers rescued 20 dogs from "deplorable and inhumane conditions" at her home.

Marissa Corbett, 39, was arrested and released with a pending court date.

On Tuesday, State Police detectives responded to assist the Burlington County Health Department with an inspection at the residence on Oakshade Road.

Once inside, officers were overcome with the fumes of ammonia and animal feces, some to the point of dizziness and nausea, police said.

According to authorities, Corbett was running a boarding and training business and had 20 living dogs of various breeds at the home. Of those, five of the dogs were taken to an emergency veterinary clinic in critical condition. One of the five dogs later died as a result of illness.

The remaining dogs were taken to Burlington County Shelter to be evaluated and treated.

Corbett was charged with one count of third-degree animal cruelty, 19 counts of fourth-degree animal cruelty, and 40 counts of disorderly persons offense of animal cruelty.

The case is being handled by the Burlington County Prosecutor’s Office.

