Police: NJ man left for Turkey days after killing pedestrian

Officials have filed charges in connection with a fatal hit-and-run in Parsippany.

Wayne resident Davut Batca, 31, allegedly left the U.S. days after driving into a pedestrian along Route 46 and fleeing the scene.

Officials responded to the highway, near Sandra Drive, at around 10 p.m. on Aug. 19 and spotted a male that had been struck by a vehicle, according to the Morris County Prosecutor's Office. The victim, 35-year-old Jelson Cabrera, of Trenton, was transported to a hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Eyes on the scene believed the vehicle that had fled was a "newer model Toyota Rav4," the prosecutor's office said.

Route 46 and Sandra Drive (Google Street View) Route 46 and Sandra Drive (Google Street View) loading...

An investigation determined that Batca was driving his parents' vehicle when he fatally struck Cabrera.

According to officials, Batca left for Turkey in the days following the tragedy. When he returned to the U.S., he was taken into custody in New York.

Batca has been charged with knowingly leaving the scene of an accident that resulted in death. He remains detained in Morris County.

