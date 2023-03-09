🚨 A car bearing Iowa plates is wanted for a hit-and-run on Route 30 in Atlantic City

🚨 The crash left one pedestrian dead

🚨 Investigators are urging anyone with info on the car's whereabouts to come forward

ATLANTIC CITY — Investigators in Atlantic County have put the word out to look for a car with out-of-state plates accused of hitting a pedestrian and driving away.

The vehicle wanted by the Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office and Atlantic City police is a dark blue 2012 Nissan Altima. It has Iowa plates with registration LNB789.

Authorities say the Nissan was involved in a hit-and-run that killed a pedestrian on Wednesday, Mar. 1, 2023. Officers responded to the scene along Route 30 eastbound through Atlantic City around 11:30 p.m., according to the prosecutor's office.

A car with Iowa plates wanted for a hit-run on 3/1/23. (ACPO) A car with Iowa plates wanted for a hit-run on 3/1/23. (ACPO) loading...

"The vehicle will have heavy front-end damage, specifically to the passenger side, and is missing the passenger side mirror," the ACPO said in a statement. "Attention should be paid to any Nissan Altima with similar damage described, as license plates may have been changed or removed."

The victim of the hit-and-run crash has not been identified.

Investigators are urging anyone with information on where the car or its driver may be to contact ACPO Det. Jennifer Burke at 609-909-7684 or the Atlantic City police Traffic Division at 609-347-5744.

"The support of the public is encouraged and appreciated in identifying and locating this vehicle," the prosecutor's office said.

Anonymous tips can also be sent via text message by sending a text to tip411 (847411). Messages should begin with "ACPD."

Rick Rickman is a reporter for New Jersey 101.5. You can reach him at richard.rickman@townsquaremedia.com

Click here to contact an editor about feedback or a correction for this story.