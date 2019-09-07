Police look for man who yelled ‘come with me’ at 3 girls in parking lot

ROBBINSVILLE — Police are looking for a man they said yelled “hey ladies, come over here and come with me" at three girls in the parking lot of a shopping plaza.

The man was standing between two parked cars at the Foxmoor Plaza on Route 130 about 6:30 p.m. Thursday. The girls ran into a store to call police.

Police described the man as a thin white male in his 50s, about 5 feet 11 inches tall with black hair in a ponytail and a black beard. The car he was closest to was descried as a gray sedan. The man had not been found as of Saturday morning.

Police asked anyone with information about this incident to call them at 609-259-3900.

Contact reporter Dan Alexander at Dan.Alexander@townsquaremedia.com or via Twitter @DanAlexanderNJ

More from New Jersey 101.5